Four arrested in Ambedkar statue vandalism case, says Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Wednesday that the police have arrested four persons in connection with a case in which the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar was vandalised in Kalaburagi City.

Speaking to reporters, the Home Minister stated that the investigation is on to ascertain why the accused indulged in vandalising the statue. “I have given directions to ascertain the reason behind the act. There will be a motivation in any such incident. The probe is on at this angle. The police will produce the accused before the court today.”

Commenting on the BJP taking to protest in Kalaburagi condemning the incident, he stated, that the BJP will go mute once the role of persons behind the act comes out. “We can’t reveal everything even though we have information. The evidence needs to be gathered and we can’t surmise. The investigation will have to be done to ascertain who had planned the act, why have they done it,” he said.

Kalaburagi city in Karnataka remained tense after the statue of B.R. Ambedkar was vandalised on Tuesday.

The violence broke out in the city after the statue of Ambedkar at D Kotanura was garlanded with chappals, triggering huge protests.

The protesters vandalised a petrol bunk which is owned by the BJP MLC while stone pelting incidents were also reported from the Jagath Circle.

The shops and commercial establishments were allegedly also forcefully closed by the protesters.

Police said that the situation is under control but tense and a case has also been registered at the Station Bazar police station.

BJP State General Secretary P. Rajeev demanded that those who insulted the statue should be arrested immediately.

“The government should take measures to ensure the statues are not desecrated. The incidents of tearing down posters of Sri Ram are also increasing. From such incidents, the mindset of Congress gets exposed,” Rajeev said.

He alleged that the law and order system in the state has collapsed.

Kalaburagi district is regarded as the fortress of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank Kharge, a minister in the Karnataka government.