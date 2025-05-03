Four Arrested in Kavoor Assault Case: Police Investigation Underway

Mangalore: The Kavoor Police Station has apprehended four individuals in connection with an assault case registered on May 2nd, 2025 (Crime No. 68/2025). The case stems from a complaint filed by Mohammed Luqman, a fish vendor, alleging a violent assault in the Derebail Konchady area.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred at approximately 6:45 AM when a group of five to six individuals arriving in a black Innova confronted Mr. Luqman. The altercation, reportedly sparked by an argument over the taking of photographs, escalated into a physical assault. The assailants allegedly used a helmet, kicks, and punches before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle.

The Kavoor Police initiated an investigation based on Mr. Luqman’s complaint, registering the case under Sections 189(2), 191(2), 115(2), 118(1), 352, 351(2) r/w Section 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Following diligent investigation, the police have arrested the following four individuals:

Likhith, 29 years of age, resident of Bajpe.

Rakesh, 34 years of age, resident of Kuttar.

Dhanaraj @ Dhanu, 24 years of age, resident of Surathkal.

Prashanth Shetty, 26 years of age, resident of Belthangady Taluk, currently residing in Moodbidri.

All four accused have been presented before the Hon’ble Court.

It is important to note that photographs of the accused are intentionally being withheld from public release at this time. The Kavoor Police have cited legal procedure, specifically the requirement for a Test Identification Parade (TIP), as the reason. This procedure is conducted in cases where the identity of the accused is not definitively known to the victim or eyewitnesses before the incident. Public disclosure of images could potentially compromise the integrity of the TIP and negatively impact the ongoing investigation.

The investigation into the involvement of any remaining individuals connected to the assault is ongoing. The Kavoor Police Station urges anyone with information regarding this case to come forward and assist with the investigation.