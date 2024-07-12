Four Arrested in Konaje House Burglary Case

Mangaluru: “Four persons have been arrested in connection with the burglary of three houses that took place under the Konaje police station limits a few days ago”, said Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal during a press conference held at the Commissioner’s office on July 11.

The arrested have been identified as Ashraf Ali, Shihab from Manjeshwar, Arfraz, Safwan, and Jamsheer from Bajpe.

Addressing the media persons, Police Commissioner Agrawal said, “On July 10 night, when the Konaje police were on night patrol at Mudungarukatte check post and while checking the vehicles, they found three occupants in a car. They were taken into custody on suspicion.

During interrogation, it was found that all three were involved in three house burglary cases.

Several cases have been registered against these accused. The prime accused Ashraf Ali was already arrested by the Kumble police in a house burglary case, said Agrawal.



