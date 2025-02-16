Four Arrested in Multi-Lakh Fraud Case Involving Fake ED Officials

Mangaluru: In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement officials have arrested five individuals connected to a fraudulent scheme that duped a businessman of approximately Rs 30 lakh. The suspects posed as officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to extort money from unsuspecting victims in the Vittal police station.

The operation commenced on the night of January 3, 2025, when the investigative team apprehended three primary suspects: Anil Fernandes (49), Sachin T S (29), and Shabin S (27), all hailing from Kollam, Kerala. These individuals were implicated in executing a sophisticated scam targeting a businessman at Bolanthur Narsha.

Subsequent investigations led authorities to the arrest of local resident Sirajuddin (37) on February 15, 2025. His cooperation in the investigation provided critical leads that culminated in the apprehension of Mohammed Iqbal (38), a Bantwal resident, and Mohammed Ansar (27), who resides in Padil, Mangaluru.

In a striking development, the police have also arrested Shafir Babu (48), identified as the mastermind of the operation. Notably, Babu holds the position of assistant sub-inspector at the Kodungallur police station in Thrissur district, Kerala, raising concerns about his involvement in criminal activities undermining public trust in law enforcement.

Under the leadership of District Superintendent of Police, Shri Yatheesh N, IPS, four specialized teams composed of officers from various police stations across the district have been tirelessly working to unravel the complexities of this case. Their dedicated efforts have been instrumental in tracking down the accused and preventing further incidents of fraud.



