Four Booked for Alleged Rs 6.23 Lakh Job Scam Promising UK Employment

Udupi: Authorities have registered a case against four individuals implicated in an alleged job scam totaling INR 6.23 lakhs. The accused reportedly defrauded a resident under the guise of securing employment in the United Kingdom.

The formal complaint was lodged by Mr. N.R. Padmanabha Upadhya, a resident of Nittur. According to Mr. Upadhya’s statement, the scheme began on February 12, 2025, when he was contacted by Ashley Cornelio. Mr. Cornelio allegedly presented an offer for a Housekeeping Supervisor position in the United Kingdom.

Following this initial contact, Mr. Upadhya communicated with Ms. Savita, who subsequently demanded an upfront payment of INR 2 lakhs. This sum was purportedly for visa processing fees. Mr. Upadhya complied with this demand, transferring the specified amount to a Bank of Baroda account on March 19, 2025.

The complaint further details the involvement of two additional individuals, identified as Prakruthi and Prashanth. These individuals are accused of collecting further payments from Mr. Upadhya in phases. These subsequent demands were purportedly for various expenses, including medical examinations, visa stamping, and embassy processing, ultimately accumulating a total of INR 6,23,000. In addition to the financial transactions, the accused also obtained Mr. Upadhya’s passport.

After receiving the full amount and the complainant’s passport, the alleged perpetrators informed Mr. Upadhya that his visa application had been rejected. They then purportedly promised to refund the collected money and return his documents. However, communication subsequently ceased, and the accused became unreachable, with their mobile phones reportedly switched off.

The Udupi Town Police have officially registered a case based on a private complaint filed before the court. The investigation into this alleged fraudulent activity is ongoing.