Four killed, 10 injured in separate road accidents in Afghanistan



Kabul: At least four people were killed and 10 others injured in two road accidents in Afghanistan, officials said on Saturday.

On Friday evening, three commuters were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Herat province, provincial police office said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

In another incident, one person was killed and eight others injured when a car turned turtle in the Shahr-e-Buzurg district in Badakhshan province on Friday.