Four killed as 12 coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derail in UP

Gonda: Four passengers were killed and two others injured after 12 coaches of the 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Pikaura when the train was en route to Dibrugarh in Assam from Chandigarh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynatah took stock of the situation and directed the officials to reach the accident spot.

“CM Adityanath has instructed the officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and ensure proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured,” UP Chief Minister’s Office posted on social media platform X.

The district administration has rushed a 40-member medical team and 15 ambulances for relief and rescue operations.

The derailment of the express train affected the traffic on the route leading to the diversion of various trains, a Railways official said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya posted on X in Hindi, “Received sad news about the death of many people after few coaches derailed in Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express in Gonda district.”

“I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured and a place to the departed souls in his feet,” the Deputy CM said.

“Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been informed about the incident and he is monitoring the situation,” the Assam Chief Minister’s Office said.