Four killed as speeding truck crashes into auto-rickshaw in Bihar’s Bhojpur

Patna: At least four people were killed and six others injured when an overspeeding truck crashed into an auto-rickshaw in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on National Highway 922 on Thursday.

The victims were returning from Gupta Dham after attending a Mundan ceremony when the incident took place at around 5 a.m. near Fauji Fuel Station under Shahpur police station.

According to Shahpur SHO, the auto driver had parked the vehicle on the roadside and gone into the fuel station to purchase petrol, leaving the passengers inside.

“A high-speed truck rammed into the stationary auto from behind, causing it to be tossed into the air before crashing onto the road. Some passengers were thrown out due to the impact,” the SHO stated.

Upon receiving the information, police and emergency services rushed to the spot and rescued the injured passengers.

They were immediately taken to Sadar Hospital, Arrah, where doctors confirmed the deaths of four victims.

“Two of the deceased belong to Patna, while the other two are from Saran district. We have informed their families about the accident,” the SHO added.

Following the crash, the truck driver managed to flee the scene. Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the vehicle and driver.

“An FIR has been registered under relevant sections for rash and negligent driving against the absconding truck driver, and efforts are underway to nab him,” he said.

Earlier, on February 21, in a tragic road accident, six people lost their lives in Bihar’s Bhojpur district. The accident occurred around 3.30 a.m. near the Dulhinganj Bazar under the Jagdishpur police station on the Arrah-Mohania four-lane road.

The victims, residents of Patna’s Jakkanpur and Kumhrar locality, were returning from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj when their high-speed Baleno car collided with a parked truck.

These incidents have raised serious concerns over reckless driving and road safety on Bihar’s highways.