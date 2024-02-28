Four Missing SSLC Students from Suratkal Found Dead Near Haleangadi

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident four SSLC students who were reported missing since Tuesday were found dead near the river at Pavanje, Haleangadi here, on February 28.

The deceased have been identified as Yashvith Chandrakant, Nirup, Anvith and Raghavendra. All four were students of Vidhyadayini High School, Surathkal.

According to the police, on February 27 morning, all four students had attended the class to write the English Preparatory examination. After writing the examination, they all had gone missing.

In this connection, their parents had filed a missing persons complaint at the Suratkal police station.

Based on the complaint, the police started a search operation and checked all the CCTV footage to trace them and found that the students had boarded a bus at Suratkal and alighted in Haleangadi. The police then traced the tower location of one of the student’s mobile and found that they had gone near the river.

When the police reached the river they found the belongings of the students near the river. Later all their bodies were found and shifted to the Government Wenlock Hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered in Suratkal police station.