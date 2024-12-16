Four of a family killed in road accident in Bengal’s Cooch Behar

Kolkata: Four members of a family, including two children, have been killed in a tragic road accident in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district, officials said here on Monday.

The accident took place late on Sunday night following which the four persons were shifted to a local hospital. However, all attempts by the doctors to treat them ultimately failed and on Monday morning all four of them were declared dead.

The two deceased have been identified as Sanjit Roy and his wife Bipasha Sarkar Roy. Their son Ivan Roy and daughter Ishita Roy have also been killed in the road accident.

According to a district police official, the four were returning home late Sunday night in Cooch Behar district from adjacent Tufanganj in the same district after attending a marriage function.

Sanjit Roy himself was driving the car. As the car passed through the Kaljani Heritage area, Sanjit somehow lost control over the steering after which the car fell into a river on the roadside, with four of them trapped inside the vehicle.

The local people immediately rushed to the spot and made all attempts to rescue them. They even somehow managed to bring the four trapped in the car out by breaking open the glass windows of the vehicle and immediately shifted them to a local hospital.

However, local people said, by the time they were admitted to the hospital the conditions of all four of them had turned quite critical and beyond recovery.

Finally, all of them died one after another.

While Sanjit Roy was a higher secondary school teacher attached with Natabari High School, his deceased wife was a primary teacher with a state-run primary school in the same locality.

Local people said that both were highly admired and respected by the people of the area.