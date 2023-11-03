Four people injured in cylinder blast at Delhi house

New Delhi: Four people were injured following a cylinder blast at a house in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area on Friday, a fire department officer said.

According to the Director of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg, on Friday a call regarding cylinder blast was received at around 7:30 p.m from West Kamal Vihar in Karawal Nagar area.

“Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Four people got burn injuries and were rushed to hospital,” he said.