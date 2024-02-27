Four SSLC Students Go Missing after Answering Examination

Mangaluru: Four SSLC Students have gone missing after answering the 10th standard preparatory Examinations from Surathkal here on February 27.

The missing students are identified as Yashvith Chandrakant, Nirup, Anvith and Raghavendra. All the four are students of Vidhyadayini High School, Surathkal.

According to the police, on February 27 morning all the four had attended the class to write the English Preparatory examination. After writing the examination, all the four have gone missing.

In this connection a case has been registered and the search is on for the students.