Four youths killed in road accident in Raichur
Raichur: Four youths were killed in a road accident near Pagadadinni camp in Raichur district of Karnataka on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as 25-year-old Ismail, 26-year-old Channabasava, 20-year-old Ambareesh, and 21-year-old Ravi.
Sameer, who was traveling with the youths, sustained serious injuries and is currently being treated at the Sindhanur Taluk hospital.
According to the police, the collision occurred between a goods vehicle and a truck.
All the victims were passengers in the goods vehicle, heading from Sindhanuru town to Mudlapur village.
The victims were transporting decoration items and shamiana for a marriage ceremony.
Sindhanur Rural police were investigating the case.
