Fr Andrew Lewis Honored for 50 Years of Priestly Service at KCOB’s 11th Annual Monti Fest

Canada: The Konkani Catholics of Brampton (KCOB) hosted a memorable 11th Annual Monti Fest on September 1st, 2024, at the Queen of Peace Church and Hall in Norval, Canada. This year’s celebration was marked by the heartfelt felicitation of Rev. Fr. Andrew Lewis, who was honored for his remarkable 50 years of dedicated priestly service. The event celebrated not only the traditional Monti Fest but also the enduring contributions of Fr. Andrew to the Catholic community.

The day commenced with a solemn Konkani Mass, concelebrated by Rev. Fr. Andrew Lewis, Fr. Henry Alva, Fr. Ranjan D’Sa, and Fr. Rajesh D’Souza. The celebrants also performed the blessing of the traditional Novemn drink, meticulously prepared by Ingrid Pereira, and presented blessed candles to all the sponsors. Arun Mendes delivered the welcome address at the church, setting a tone of reverence and community, while Oreen Pereira offered the vote of thanks, expressing deep gratitude to all involved.

The liturgy was further enriched by a choir conducted and led by Priya Fernandez, with vocal support from Ingrid Pereira, Lara and Paul Rebello, Nancy and Max Mendes, Nancy and Walter Lobo, Celine Fernandes, Veena D’Costa, Brian and Joanne D’Souza, and instrumental accompaniment by Angela D’Costa on the keyboard, Johnny and Bosco DeSouza on guitars.

Following the Mass, the congregation participated in a joyful procession to the garden, singing the iconic hymn “Sakkad Sangatha Melya.” Young children and families offered flowers to Baby Mother Mary, continuing a cherished tradition of devotion. There was a special treat of goodie bags gifted to all the children.

After the procession, ticket holders proceeded to the church hall for cultural activities and the Novemn ceremony, followed by an authentic vegetarian Mangalorean meal catered by Konkan Delite. In the hall, Nancy Lobo welcomed the guests and expressed her gratitude to all the priests, organizers, performers, volunteers, Dj, emcees, caterers, sponsors, and the guests. The evening’s events were emceed by the young and vivacious duo, Meghan Pereira and Leanne D’Souza, who conducted the program with grace and elegance. Glen Saldanha served as the DJ, ensuring the evening’s music was lively and engaging, while photographer Wenster Lobo captured every significant moment.

The highlight of the evening was the felicitation of Rev. Fr. Andrew Lewis. Nancy Mendes delivered a powerful and moving speech in honor of Fr. Andrew’s golden jubilee, reflecting on his life’s journey and his profound impact on the community. In recognition of his exemplary service, Mavy Pereira bestowed upon him the prestigious KCOB Champion Award, a symbol of the community’s deep appreciation. Max Mendes honored Fr. Andrew with the traditional shawl, and Priya Fernandez presented him with a love offering, a heartfelt token from the committee members.

The evening’s cultural performances were a vibrant display of talent and tradition. Lara Rebello opened the program with a Konkani song, a beautiful adaptation of a Bengali song “MA” into Konkani. Danica Lasrado followed with an energetic hip-hop dance. The comedy skit “Mad Max Hospital,” performed by Max and Nancy Mendes, brought laughter and joy to the audience. Lawrence D’Souza’s dances to “Stayin’ Alive” and “Yarana” were crowd favorites, while group performances by Glen and Fabina Saldanha, Melissa Fernandes, Brendon Pesso, Maria Pereira, Dalia Saldanha, and Johan Saldanha added to the evening’s festive spirit.

Jack Barboza charmed the audience with his rendition of “Malaika” in Konkani and Swahili, showcasing a unique blend of cultures. The beloved Konkani song “Mog Tuzzo Kitlo” was beautifully performed by Brian and Joanne D’Souza, accompanied by Bosco on guitar, Angela on piano, and Johnny D’Souza on guitar.

A surprise highlight of the evening was an impromptu performance by Dr. Suresh Nambiar, who sang a classic Hindi song by Mohammed Rafi. Dr. Nambiar, a decorated artist and winner of the 2023 ICICI IShine contest in Mumbai, delivered a soul-stirring performance that earned him a standing ovation from the audience. His love for Mohammed Rafi was evident as he captivated the crowd with his powerful voice.

The event was made possible by the dedicated efforts of the organizing team, including Arun and Jennifer Mendes, Max and Nancy Mendes, Mavy and Ingrid Pereira, Walter and Nancy Lobo, Leena D’Souza, Oreen Pereira, and Priya Fernandez. The KCOB extends its heartfelt thanks to all sponsors, gift-offering families, volunteers, and everyone who contributed to the success of the 11th Annual Monti Fest.

There were tons of games, spot, gate prizes, and 50/50 raffle door prizes.

As the evening concluded, the KCOB community reflected on a day filled with faith, celebration, and unity, looking forward to continuing this cherished tradition in the years to come.

SPONSORS OF THE MONTI FEST:

Ravi Fernandes of Trinity Auto Garage

⁠Walludin of Mechways Inc.

⁠Max, Nancy Mendes & Webster Lobo of Max Mendes group

⁠Arun & Jennifer Mendes of Reliable Lawyers

⁠Jack & Ophelia Barbosa of Green PI Inc.

Peter & Werrel Lobo of PW Immigration, Visas & Citizenship Services

Flavian & Miriam Pinto of Sun Life Financials

⁠Nelson, Veena D’Costa & Family

⁠Albert, Josephine & Family

⁠Colin of Sq.ft Flooring

⁠Karolina of Karol’s Decor

⁠Felix Serrao of Right Fit Blinds

Jerald Moraes of Jerry’s Authentic Mangalorean Spices

Picture courtesy: Wenster Lobo

Report: Nancy Mendes