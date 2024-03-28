Fr Clifford Washes Feet of 12 Lay Persons on Maundy Thursday at Cordel Church

Mangaluru: Christians across all parishes of the diocese thronged to their respective churches to observe Maundy Thursday with great devotion on March 28.

The Holy Mass depicts the scene, year after year, symbolizing love and humility. It was also on this night that Jesus was betrayed with a kiss by his apostle Judas in the garden of Gethsemane.

Assistant Parish Priest of Holy Cross Church Fr Ivan Peter Cordeiro celebrated the solemn Liturgy.

Parish Priest of Holy Cross Church Fr Clifford in his homily said that Jesus, in his last supper, offered himself as a Passover victim and every priest presents his sacrifice to this day. He also highlighted the pious practices of the Lenten season and called the faithful to do penance to attain peace.

Fr Clifford further said to love one another and also forgive others. We need to live the teachings of Jesus. We need to inculcate the service and sacrifice of Jesus in our life. As Catholics, we should know the meaning of the Eucharist. We have to remember the celebration of the feast, sacrament, service and sacrifice, besides which we should be service-minded.

Fr Clifford washed the feet of 12 lay persons. To mark this day in all the churches, the Parish Priest of the respective church washes the feet of the twelve laypeople, thus imitating Jesus’s lesson in humility.

The service concluded with a procession taking the Blessed Sacrament to the place of repositioning.