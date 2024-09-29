Fr. Denis D’Sa Appointed to CCBI Commission for Ecumenism

Udupi: Rev. Fr Denis D’Sa, Public Relations Officer of Udupi Diocese, appointed as National Committee Member of the Commission for Ecumenism of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CCBI).

The Executive Committee of the CCBI at its 95th meeting held on September 10-11, 2024. In this meeting, Fr Denis was appointed one of the Council Members of the Commission for Ecumenism for 4 years with effect from October 1, 2024. Rev Dr Francis J Serrao Bishop of Shivamogga Diocese is the national chairman for Commission for Ecumenism.

The Ecumenism Commission Council is a consultative body tasked with assisting and guiding the Office Bearers of the Commission for Ecumenism. The Commission for Ecumenism works towards fostering harmonious relationships with other Christian denominations and religions, promoting mutual understanding and contributing to the building of a healthy society through its services.

Rev. Denis D’Sa has extensive experience in interfaith dialogue and ecumenical cooperation. He has organized Ecumenical Prayer meetings along with CSI, UBMC and other mainline Churches as Parish and PRO of both the Dioceses of Mangalore and Udupi. He was the Secretary of Mangalore Christian Council for two terms while serving the diocese of Mangalore. Currently serving as a priest at Tottam St. Ann’s Church, he has brought together members of all faiths under the umbrella of the Samanvaya Sarva Dharma Sauharda Samiti (Unity and Harmony Committee). Through innovative programs, he has fostered goodwill between Hindu and Muslim communities, promoting harmony and understanding.

Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo of Udupi Diocese, Mosgr Ferdinand Gonsalvis Vicar General, clergy, Tottam Church Parish Council, and the Christian community have expressed joy and congratulated Rev. Denis D’Sa on his appointment.