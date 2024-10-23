Fr. Gustavo Gutiérrez’s Passing is a Great Loss: Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, President, CCBI

Bangalore (CCBI): Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Fr. Gustavo Gutiérrez, renowned theologian and the father of Liberation Theology.

“Fr. Gutiérrez’s departure is a tremendous loss, not only to the Church but also to the global community committed to justice, peace, and human dignity,” Cardinal Filipe stated. “His life was defined by an unwavering dedication to the poor and marginalized. Through his groundbreaking work, A Theology of Liberation, he introduced the Church to a new vision of Christ’s presence in the lives of the oppressed.”

The Cardinal further highlighted the significance of Fr. Gutiérrez’s theological contributions, saying, “His theology, deeply rooted in the Gospel and lived reality, called us to a deeper understanding of God’s preferential option for the poor. He urged the world to confront structures of injustice and to walk in solidarity with those who are voiceless and vulnerable.”

“Fr. Gutiérrez was a prophetic figure of our times,” Cardinal Filipe continued. “His teachings have profoundly shaped the Church’s mission and led to a renewed understanding of solidarity and service. His legacy will continue to inspire countless believers to strive for a more just and compassionate world.”

The press statement, released by the CCBI General Secretariat, conveyed Cardinal Filipe’s heartfelt condolences to Fr. Gutiérrez’s family, friends, and all those touched by his life and work. “We pray that the Lord grants him eternal rest, and may his prophetic voice continue to resonate with all who seek justice and peace,” the Cardinal said.

By Dr. Stephen Alathara