Fr Johannes Gorantla New Bishop of Kurnool

Bengaluru (CCBI): His Holiness Pope Francis has appointed Fr Johannes Gorantla, O.C.D., (50) priest of the Order of Discalced Carmelite, currently Rector, Collegio Teresianum, Rome, as the new Bishop of Kurnool. This appointment was made public in Rome on Tuesday 27th February 2024.

Fr Johannes Gorantla, O.C.D., was born on 27th February 1974, in Nawabu peta, in the Diocese of Vijayawada. He studied Philosophy at Sacred Heart Philosophical College, Alwaye, Kerela (1994-1997) and Theology at Pontifical Institute of Theology Teresianum, Rome (1998-2001). He made his Solemn Profession for the Order of Discalced Carmelites in April 2000, and was ordained priest for the same Order at Thallada, Khammam on 10 January 2002. He served as Assistant Parish Priest at Kalluru, Khammam, (2002). He obtained his Licentiate in Sacred Scripture from Biblicum, Rome (2002-2006) and a Doctorate in Biblical Theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University, Rome (2006-2008).

He was Provincial of Discalced Carmelite Andhra Province (2 trienniums), Secretary of the OCD Inter-Provincial Council of India and Consulter for the Diocese of Khammam. Simultaneously he was a Member of the APBC Bible Commission and Member of the APBC Commission for Proclamation (2008-2014). He was a Visiting Professor of Sacred Scripture at Jyothribhavan, Kalamassery, Kerala (2008-2015) and at St. Joseph’s Major Seminary, Khammam (2010-2015). He functioned as President of the Andhra Pradesh Religious Conference (APRCRI) and Vice Chairman of the APBC Commission for Catholic Education (2010-2014).

He held the Office of Superior and Parish Priest of St. Pius X Monastery Parish, Nacharam, Archdiocese of Hyderabad (2014-2015), then Definitor General of the Discalced Carmelites, Rome (2015-2021). He has been Rector of Seminarim Missionum, OCD International College for Priest Students, Teresianum, Rome from December 2021 up to the present. He has been a Visiting Professor at Marianum, Rome and a Lecturer at Teresianum, Rome since 2022 up until now.

Rev. Dr Stephen Alathara