Fr. Rudolph Pinto Appointed Secretary for the CCBI Commission for Liturgy

Bangalore (CCBI): Fr. Rudolph Raj Pinto, O.C.D. (48), a member of the Karnataka Province of the Order of Discalced Carmelites (OCD), has been appointed as the new Secretary of the CCBI Commission for Liturgy. The appointment was made during the Executive Committee meeting of the CCBI held on September 10-11, 2024, in Bangalore.

Fr. Rudolph is highly qualified, holding an MSc in Counselling Psychology from the University of Madras, a Licentiate, and a Doctorate in Liturgy from the Pontifical Athenaeum of Sant’ Anselmo, Rome. Additionally, he holds a Licentiate in Liturgical Music from the same institution. His scholarly work includes a Licentiate thesis titled “The Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion: Its Historical and Theological Perspectives,” and a Liturgical Music thesis titled “One Rite but Many Expressions: A Study of the Musical-Liturgical Treasury of Vocal Diversity in the Communion Rite of Missale Romanum 2002.” His Doctoral thesis, “Munus Musicae Sacrae Ministeriale in Dominico Servitio,” explores the ministerial role of liturgical music in the liturgical formation, with a focus on applying Vatican II musical reforms to multicultural communities.

Born on September 1, 1976, in Gurpur, Mangalore, Fr. Rudolph began his education at Pompei Primary School in Kandavara and completed his high school at Rosa Mystica High School in Kinnikambla, Mangalore. He joined the Order of Discalced Carmelites, completing his Novitiate at the Carmelite Monastery in Margao and philosophical studies at Pushpashrama in Mysuru. He undertook his Regency at Tapovana in Kushalnagar, Kodagu, and studied Theology at St. Joseph’s Interdiocesan Seminary in Jeppu, Mangalore. He made his Solemn Profession on May 31, 2003, and was ordained as a priest on December 28, 2004, at Carmel Hill, Bikarnakatte, Mangalore.

Fr. Rudolph has served in various roles within the Church, including assistant parish priest at San Salvadore Church in Honnavar, diocese of Karwar; parish priest at St. Sebastian Church in Matadakeri, Honnavar, Karwar; and Superior at Stella Maris in Honnavar. He was also the Director and Superior at Ranipura, Mangalore.

He is a visiting professor of Liturgy at several institutes, including Kristu Jyoti College in Bangalore, Vijnananilayam: Institute of Philosophy and Religion in Eluru, St. Joseph’s Interdiocesan Seminary in Mangalore, and Dhyanasadhana, Dhyanavana, Ryshivana Institutes of Spirituality, Mysore.



