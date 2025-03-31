Fr Stephen D’Souza Appointed as New Chancellor of Udupi Diocese

Udupi: Most Rev. Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of the Diocese of Udupi, has appointed Rev. Fr Stephen D’Souza as the new Chancellor of the diocese, effective from March 31, 2025.

Rev. Fr Stephen D’Souza officially assumed office during a prayer service held at the Bishop’s House chapel, presided over by Bishop Gerald Lobo. On this occasion, he made the Profession of Faith and took the Oath of Fidelity and Secrecy. The Bishop extended his best wishes to Fr Stephen D’Souza as he begins his new ministry.

The outgoing Chancellor, Rev. Dr Roshan D’Souza, formally handed over the chancery files to Fr. Stephen D’Souza. Bishop Gerald Lobo expressed his gratitude to Rev. DrRoshan D’Souza for his dedicated service as Chancellor over the past three years and wished him well in his continued role as Judicial Vicar of the Diocese.

In addition to his appointment as Chancellor, Rev. Fr Stephen D’Souza also assumed the responsibilities of Diocesan Coordinator of Pastoral Commissions, Defender of the Bond, and Promoter of Justice for the Diocese of Udupi. The outgoing Diocesan Coordinator of Pastoral Commissions, Msgr. Ferdinand Gonsalves, officially handed over the relevant files during the ceremony. The Bishop thanked Msgr. Gonsalves for his service in this role. Mr. Marshal D’Souza, the Diocesan Finance Officer, was also present at the event.

Rev. Fr. Stephen D’Souza was ordained a priest on April 21, 2009. His previous assignments include: Assistant Parish Priest at Bejai Parish; Professor of Church History at St. Joseph’s Seminary, Mangalore; Director of DivyaJyothi – Udupi Diocesan Biblical, Catechetical, and Liturgical Centre, Udupi; Rector of DivyaDhama -Udupi Diocesan Minor Seminary, Moodubelle. He has published Catechetical books in Konkani.He holds a Licentiate in Church History from Leuven University, Belgium, and a Licentiate in Canon Law from St. Peter’s Pontifical Institute, Bengaluru.

The Diocese of Udupi congratulates Rev. Fr. Stephen D’Souza and prays for his fruitful ministry.