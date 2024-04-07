Fraudster posing as J&K DGP and seeking money being identified: Police



Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday cautioned people about a fraudster impersonating DGP R.R. Swain and seeking money from various people, including police officers.

A police spokesman said that cognisance has been taken and legal action initiated, while the identity of the fraudster is being ascertained.

“This is to convey to fellow police officers, colleagues from other government services, departments and members of the general public that a fraudster (who is being identified) is using mobile phone number 8891979985 and is falsely posing as R.R. Swain, DGP J&K. The fraudster is asking money from different people including colleague police officers. People from all walks of life are advised to be vigilant about this person as well as such impersonators in future,” the spokesman said.