Free BMD Camp at KMC Hospital, Attavar

Mangaluru: A person cannot see or feel their bones getting thinner. Many people do not even know that they have thin bones until a bone breaks (fractures). A broken bone can interfere with a person’s daily activities and can have serious consequences. It is important for a person to know whether they have this silent disease so that they can take steps to prevent a fracture and protect their ability to lead an independent, active lifestyle.

A BMD test can Measure the density of bone, detect osteoporosis before a fracture occurs, help to predict the chances of fracture in the future, monitor the effectiveness of treatments for osteoporosis, etc. Free BMD Camp is scheduled on 3rd March 2022 from 10:00 am to12:30 pm at the Department of Orthopedics KMC Hospital, Attavar.

Registration is Free but Mandatory please contact: 7022078002