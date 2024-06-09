French President calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron has urged for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and called for a political solution while meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden, who is on a state visit to France.

“After nine months of conflict, the situation in Rafah, and the human toll, are unacceptable,” Macron said on Saturday at a joint press conference.

“It is intolerable that Israel is not opening all the crossing points to humanitarian aid, as the international community has been demanding for several months,” he added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Biden said they would continue to work for the return of all hostages to their homes and a ceasefire in Gaza.

Biden’s state visit comes two days after he participates in the ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings in France.