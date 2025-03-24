Friends of 3L Award Medals and Certificates to Government Primary School Students

Panaji, Goa: Friends of 3L, a local organization dedicated to fostering educational development, held an awards ceremony on March 24th to recognize the achievements of students at the Kannada Medium Government Primary School, Ramdas, Panaji, Goa. The school, located near the Pharmacy College in Panaji, has been the beneficiary of several initiatives organized by Friends of 3L throughout the 2024-2025 academic year.

These initiatives included a series of competitions designed to promote literacy and artistic expression, encompassing English dictation, singing, drawing and colouring, English handwriting, and Kannada handwriting. The awards ceremony served as a culmination of these efforts, celebrating the hard work and dedication of the participating students.

In total, 10 Gold Medals, 11 Silver Medals, and 28 Certificates of Merit were awarded to deserving students. Miss Soujanya Bellulli was recognized as the “Best Student” and received a Gold Medal and Certificate for her outstanding performance. Master Rohan Jamadar was also awarded a Gold Medal and Certificate in recognition of his exemplary attendance throughout the academic year.

The competitions and activities were meticulously organized and coordinated by Pratapananda Naik, sj, the driving force behind the 3L Mission. He was ably assisted by Mrs. Ritu Dhond, Mr. Kiran Chalawadi, and Miss Bhagyashree Chalawadi.

The dedication and efforts of Friends of 3L have been instrumental in fostering a spirit of enthusiasm among the students of Government Primary School, Ramdas. The organization also acknowledges the unwavering cooperation of the school’s staff members in facilitating their initiatives.

Looking ahead, Friends of 3L is seeking dedicated part-time volunteers willing to contribute their time and expertise to further enhance the English language skills and nurture the talents of these marginalized students. Interested individuals are encouraged to contact the organization to learn more about volunteer opportunities. The organization believes that with additional support, it can significantly expand its impact on the students’ academic and personal growth.