From 2023 power battle to CM Siddaramaiah’s resignation: How Karnataka Congress leadership struggle unfolded

Bengaluru: The Congress high command heaved a sigh of relief as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tendered his resignation on Thursday amid the intense leadership tussle in the state unit and is now hopeful of a smooth transition of power to Deputy Chief Minister and state party President D. K. Shivakumar, who is regarded as a devoted and go-getter leader for the party.

Following is a timeline of the political contest:

April 2023

The internal power struggle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, which later threatened serious consequences for the party, began during the peak of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election campaign after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced that whoever secured the support of a majority of MLAs in the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting would become the Chief Minister.

Shivakumar succeeded in consolidating the Vokkaliga vote bank in favour of the Congress by appealing openly to the community, stating that if they supported him, he stood a strong chance of becoming the Chief Minister. The repeated appeals worked in his favour, and the Congress managed to dent the Janata Dal-Secular’s traditional Vokkaliga support base in the Old Mysuru region.

Along with Siddaramaiah, who mobilised the AHINDA vote bank in favour of the Congress, the party secured a landslide victory by winning 136 Assembly seats.

May 13, 2023

Soon after the election results were announced on May 13, 2023, camps loyal to Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah began lobbying aggressively for the Chief Minister’s post. After multiple rounds of discussions, the Congress high command convinced Shivakumar to accept the Deputy Chief Minister’s post, while Siddaramaiah was sworn in as the Chief Minister on May 20, 2023.

Shivakumar was pacified with key portfolios. He was given charge of Bengaluru Development and Water Resources and was also allowed to continue as the state unit chief.

Shivakumar’s supporters claimed that a power-sharing agreement existed between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. However, Siddaramaiah categorically denied the existence of any such arrangement.

November 2024

The Siddaramaiah camp argued that if there was to be a change in leadership, a Dalit leader should be chosen as Chief Minister. Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, and Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapur supported the demand.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar’s camp revived claims regarding the alleged power-sharing agreement and asserted that Shivakumar would eventually become the Chief Minister.

February 2025

In a move that triggered alarm within the Karnataka Congress, minister Rajanna, considered a close confidant of Siddaramaiah, declared that he was ready to become the state party chief, a post held by Shivakumar.

Around the same time, PWD Minister Jarkiholi reportedly met the party high command and reminded them of earlier discussions regarding replacing Shivakumar as state party chief.

March 2025:

Rajanna made an explosive statement in the Karnataka Assembly, claiming that 48 politicians, including central leaders, had fallen victim to honey-trap operations. The statement triggered a major political controversy, with demands for a high-level investigation. Rumours and political speculation indirectly pointed fingers at Shivakumar.

Responding sharply, Shivakumar launched a scathing attack on Rajanna and questioned why he should worry about honey trapping if he was not involved in it.

May 2025:

The Congress high command summoned both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to New Delhi and held marathon discussions amid growing tensions within the state unit.

June 29, 2025:

Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala arrived in Bengaluru and held extensive interactions with party MLAs to assess the government’s performance and address grievances amid the intensifying leadership tussle.

August 2025:

The internal conflict escalated further after Rajanna was dropped from the state Cabinet for allegedly contradicting Rahul Gandhi’s remarks regarding vote theft allegations. Rajanna indirectly suggested that Shivakumar was behind the move.

November 2025:

After Siddaramaiah completed two-and-a-half years in office, Shivakumar loyalists travelled to New Delhi and openly demanded a leadership change in Karnataka.

In response, the Siddaramaiah camp revived the proposal for a Dalit Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah initially declared that he would complete a full five-year term as Chief Minister, but later maintained that he would abide by the decision of the party high command.

April 29, 2026:

Speculation regarding a leadership change peaked ahead of Shivakumar’s 64th birthday on May 15, after Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain publicly predicted that the party high command would gift Shivakumar the Chief Minister’s post.

April 30, 2026:

While senior state leaders, including Home Minister G. Parameshwara, publicly welcomed the possibility of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge taking over as Chief Minister, Kharge himself avoided responding directly to questions regarding the post.

May 26, 2026:

The Congress high command summoned Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to New Delhi, triggering fresh speculation regarding a leadership change. However, the party maintained that the discussions were related to the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections.

After the meeting, Siddaramaiah returned to Bengaluru in a visibly sombre mood, while Shivakumar stayed back in Delhi.

May 28, 2026:

Siddaramaiah held a breakfast meeting with Cabinet ministers and later announced his decision to resign as Chief Minister. He subsequently reached Raj Bhavan and submitted his resignation to the Governor’s aide.