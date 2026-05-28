Open Pathways to the $600+ Billion Semiconductor Industry Sahyadri College MoU with Anmaya Technologies

The Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management (SCEM), Mangaluru, has taken another major step towards advancing semiconductor-focused technical education by signing a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Anmaya Technologies, a deep-tech company specializing in FPGA-native and embedded hardware solutions.

The MoU was formally signed in the presence of Dr. S. S. Injaganeri, Principal of SCEM; Dr.AnushBekal, Head of the Department of ECE; Shri N. J. Hariprasad, CEO & Founder of Anmaya Technologies; faculty members; and members of the Department Advisory Committee (DAC).

This collaboration assumes significance at a time when India is rapidly strengthening its semiconductor and electronics ecosystem under the national semiconductor mission. With the global semiconductor industry projected to cross $600 billion, the partnership aims to prepare students to become part of the rapidly growing global semiconductor workforce and next-generation hardware innovation ecosystem.

The association will create opportunities in semiconductor technologies, VLSI design, embedded systems, FPGA development, AI hardware acceleration, edge computing, and next-generation electronics through industry interaction, technical mentoring, internships, expert sessions, and project-based learning.

The MoU will directly support Sahyadri’s newly introduced M.Tech in VLSI Design & Embedded Systems program and further strengthen the B.E. in Electronics & Communication Engineering program by enabling students to gain practical exposure to real-world semiconductor and embedded hardware technologies.

The Department of ECE has already established a dedicated Center of Excellence in VLSI Design with the support of Karmic Design Pvt. Ltd., creating a strong foundation for semiconductor-focused learning and industry-oriented skill development. The collaboration with Anmaya Technologies is expected to expand this ecosystem further by bringing advanced expertise in FPGA-native computing, AI acceleration, embedded systems, and high-performance hardware design.

Anmaya Technologies is recognized for its work in FPGA-native product development for high-performance and ultra-low-latency computing applications. The company works in areas such as AI inference acceleration, real-time signal processing, embedded systems, reusable FPGA IP core development, low-latency networking, communications infrastructure, defense electronics, aerospace systems, and advanced hardware computing solutions.

The Department stated that these initiatives are aligned with Sahyadri’s vision of building a future-ready semiconductor talent ecosystem and positioning the institution as an emerging hub for semiconductor and advanced electronics education in Karnataka.

The Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering expressed gratitude to Anmaya Technologies for partnering with the institution in strengthening innovation-driven, research-oriented, and industry-relevant technical education aligned with the future of semiconductor technology in India.