From Blur to Breakthrough: Emergency Radiology Demystified Workshop 2024

Mangaluru: RadWise, the Student Radiology Society, successfully hosted its first workshop on ‘Emergency Radiology’ during the Silvercon national conference at Father Muller Medical College (FMMC), in collaboration with Father Muller Research Centre. The workshop, attended by delegates from various institutions, was mentored by Dr Anston Vernon Braggs and Dr Soujanya Mynalli Braggs from the Department of Radiodiagnosis, FMMC.

The event kicked off at 1:45 pm with interactive sessions on CT, MRI, and X-rays. Dr Soujanya led an engaging session on interpreting X-rays in emergency situations, while Dr Anston focused on CT and MRI for stroke detection. Delegates were divided into groups and rotated through four stations, including a highlight session with the EFAST simulator for hands-on experience.

Moderated by Ms Shreya Sathish, the workshop included a game called ‘Fight Around and Find Out’ and was well-received for its informative and interactive approach. Postgraduates Dr Darryl George and Dr Vernica Chandra conducted additional stations on identifying X-rays, CT, and MRI.

The event concluded with mementoes presented by Dr Ram Shenoy Basti, HOD of Radiodiagnosis, and Dr H.B. Suresh. Positive feedback from attendees highlighted the workshop’s organization and educational value, with many expressing a desire for more such sessions. RadWise expressed gratitude to the Department of Radiodiagnosis and FMMC administration for their support in making the workshop a success.