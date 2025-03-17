Fugitive Associate of Underworld Don Kali Yogesh Apprehended in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police of Mangaluru have successfully apprehended Abdul Aseer, a long-absconding associate of the notorious underworld figure Kali Yogesh, after a nearly nine-year pursuit. The arrest was made in the Nanthur area of Mangaluru city following a tip-off regarding the suspect’s presence and involvement in illicit drug trafficking.

The arrested has been identified as Abdul Aseer alias Saddu alias Sadhu alias Maya (32) from Kasaragod District, Kerala. Police seized 53 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), a banned narcotic substance, valued at approximately Rs. 5 lakh from his possession.

The investigation revealed Aseer’s deep connections to Kali Yogesh, an underworld don currently absconding abroad. Prior to his escape, Aseer was implicated in the brazen shooting incident at Rajdhani Jewellers in Puttur city. His criminal record also includes involvement in the murder of Shafiq in a case registered at the Kumbale police station, a case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, theft, and arson of a vehicle at the Kasargod city police station.

The operation was conducted under the direction of the Commissioner of Police, Anupam Agrawal IPS, along with Deputy Commissioners of Police Shri Siddharth Goel (Law & Order) and Shri K. Sudhakar, IPS (Crime and Traffic). The CCB Unit, led by Police Inspector Rafeeq K M and comprising PSI Sharanappa Bhandari, Sudeep M V, Narendra, ASI Mohan K V, Rama Poojary, Sheenappa, Sujan Shetty, and other CCB staff, executed the arrest under the direction of Ravishankar, KSPS.



