Gadag: Elderly mother, daughter battling starvation seek govt assistance

Gadag: An 88-year-old woman and her 64-year-old daughter in Mulgund town of Gadag district of Karnataka are battling starvation as they donot have a breadwinner in the family. Also, both the women do not get the benefit of any government scheme.

Both of them have been running from pillar to post to fulfill their daily needs, but no one in the government or the administration could come to the rescue of these helpless women.

Both the women are somehow managing to survive. Due to poverty, their only family member, their grandson, who used to take care of them, also left the house.

88-year-old Subhanabi Bayali and her 64-year-old daughter Fatima, residents of Mulgund town in Gadag district of Karnataka, have been deprived of government schemes for two years and their life has become a struggle.

Subhanabi and Fatima cried and said that they are having difficulty even in getting food. This family has been deprived of Annabhagya Yojana for two years, and they have not received the benefit of Grihalakshmi Yojana either. The cylinder facility has also been stopped.

The lives of Subhanabi and Fatima became even more difficult when their grandson left the house. Now both these women are repeatedly pleading with the authorities for help to fulfill their basic needs, but to no avail.

Fatima said, “My son passed away about one and a half years ago. He used to work. Now we are two elderly people. We sit quietly at home. We did not get any help. Then we called the people around us and told them that we do not have resources. We will die of hunger. People around me helped us with ration and money etc. Our ration, gas, Griha Lakshmi Yojana money stopped and we did not understand what to eat. We want our ration card. We should get money from Bhagya Lakshmi Yojana. Apart from this, we should get a gas cylinder. Due to the absence of these three things, our life has come to a standstill.”

A local person Hajeesha said, “They are not getting any help from the government. The government is not helping them. The government should help them. The government should give them the rights of the poor. The condition of the mother and daughter is very bad. They have become helpless. We met the District Magistrate and District Supply Officer for these women, but to no avail. Both the women are very poor. The mother is 88 years old, while the daughter is 64 years old. They are facing a lot of problems at this age.”



