Gammath Kalavider UAE holds Muhurtha for Tulu stage play ‘VAA GALIGED PUTUDANA’

UAE: It is indeed a joyous occasion to witness the continued success and dedication of Gammath Kalavider UAE in bringing cultural richness to the community through their Tulu stage plays. “VAA GALIGED PUTUDANA” sounds like an exciting addition to their repertoire.

The Muhurtha ceremony, graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries including Harish Bangera, Sarvotham Shetty, Sathish Poojari, Balakrishna Salian, Abdul Razak, Shashidhar Nagarajappa, James Mendonsa and Dayan D’Souza, reflects the troupe’s standing in the community. The involvement of these figures underscores the respect and recognition that Gammath Kalavider has earned over the years.

The cultural elements infused into the ceremony, such as Santhosh’s Muhurtha puja performance and the traditional lamp lighting, add a special touch, emphasizing the significance of the event.

The participation of noted director Rangasarathi Vishwanath Shetty and the anticipation he generates with the introduction of “VAA GALIGED PUTUDANA” as a special and first attempt by Gammath Kalavider in presenting a full-fledged drama with fresh music and melodies from Tulunadu’s noted legends creates excitement among the audience.

The call for support and cooperation from sponsors and Tulu drama lovers highlights the collaborative effort necessary for the success of such cultural initiatives. Gammath Kalavider’s acknowledgement of the community’s role and gratitude towards the dignitaries is heartwarming.

The elegant compering by multitalented artist Donny Correa, the warm welcome by Rajesh Kutthar, and the appreciative vote of thanks by Girish Katipalla contribute to the positive atmosphere of the program.

Wishing Gammath Kalavider UAE tremendous success with “VAA GALIGED PUTUDANA” and looking forward to more cultural milestones in their future endeavours!