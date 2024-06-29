Gang attacks police convoy, escapes with man arrested for robbery in Gadag

Bengaluru: In a scene straight out of an action movie, a gang of miscreants attacked a police convoy in Gadag District of Karnataka in the wee hours of Saturday and escaped with the accused who had been arrested for robbery.

According to police, the gang attacked a convoy of the Gangavathy police from Koppal District near Gadag Railway Bridge and escaped with accused Amjad Ali Irani.

Amjad Ali Irani was wanted by the Gangavathy Shahar police, in a case registered against him under IPC Section 392 for robbery.

Superintendent of Police, BS Nemagouda stated on Saturday after visiting the four injured personnel in the hospital that the cops had gone to secure the accused wanted by the Gangavathy Shahar police.

While the cops were taking Amjad Ali Irani to the police station, his associates who had followed the police vehicle attacked it and helped the convict escape.

Legal action will be initiated based on the complaint by the police. It is being verified how many persons attacked the police vehicle.

The car window was broken and the door of the police vehicle was damaged in the incident.

It is not clear which gang carried out the attack.

SP Nemagouda said, “We know how to instill the fear of the law in them. Strict action would be initiated against the culprits.”

Further investigation to trace the gang is on.



