Garibi hatao is the ‘biggest jumla’ of four decades: PM Modi tears into Gandhi family

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replying to the Constitution debate in Lok Sabha on Saturday, launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress as well as the Gandhi family, saying that ‘Garibi hatao’ is the biggest jumla of all time.

Addressing the House, PM Modi said: “The Congress has a strong liking for a word, which it often subscribes to. Today, I want to take this name. It is garibi hatao, it is the longest running jumla of Congress governments.”

PM Modi said that Congress members and the family have resorted to ‘Garibi hatao’ rhetoric for 40 long years but did nothing to turn this slogan into reality. The slogan only served the party and hence makes for the longest running jumla of Congress parivaar.

Notably, ‘Garibi hatao’ was the hallmark of Indira Gandhi’s election campaign, and it also yielded unprecedented results for her. On the other hand, Congress coined ‘jumla’ to counter PM Modi-led government’s poll pledges, accusing it of ‘befooling’ the public with false promises.

PM Modi, turning the tables on Congress over its ‘jumla’ jibe during the Constitution debate, drew a parallel between the developmental initiatives of his government with that of the ‘hollow model’ under Congress governments.

“Despite 75 years of Independence, the countrymen have remained bereft of toilets, sanitation and clean drinking water. Till 2014, women could go for nature’s call only at night. For seven decades, they continued to live in helplessness,” PM Modi said.

“For seven decades, people didn’t have access to drinking water, LPG cylinders or banking accounts. Today, the poor and marginalised have been brought into the mainstream. Poor and marginalised populations who were stopped at the bank’s doors now have access to bank accounts. Today, there are over 50 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts,” he pointed out.

“Those who are not heard upon by anyone, they are worshipped by Modi,” the Prime Minister said, eliciting cheers from the Treasury benches.

Further highlighting the steps for Divyangs, street vendors and Vishwakarmas, PM Modi said: “Divyang (specially-abled) people have remained ignored and neglected for seven decades after Independence. Earlier, there was a braille system, but it differed in every state. We bought a common language for their upliftment. Today, they are highly relieved.

“PM SVANidhi Yojana has benefitted the street vendors a lot. Today, they are not at the mercy of money-lenders, rather living a life of dignity,” PM Modi said.