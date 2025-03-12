Garuda Gang Member Isaac Injured in Police Shootout During Escape Attempt Near Udupi

Udupi: Isaac, a known member of the Garuda Gang and a suspect implicated in several criminal cases, including a robbery in Nelamangala, was apprehended yesterday evening following an attempted escape and subsequent police shootout within the Hiriyadka police station jurisdiction.

District Police Superintendent Dr. Arun K. stated that the arrest followed the formation of a special police team, comprised of officers from the Manipal police station and the Malpe circle, tasked with apprehending Isaac and his associates. This team was mobilized in response to a case registered at the Manipal police station (Crime No. 35/25).

The special team successfully located and arrested Isaac, along with four other individuals, within the jurisdiction of the Channarayapatna police station in Hassan district on Wednesday, March 12th.

During transport from Channarayapatna to Manipal, an incident occurred near a shop within the Hiriyadka police station area. Isaac, citing a need to relieve himself, requested a vehicle stop. It was during this stop that Isaac allegedly attempted to escape, assaulting the accompanying police personnel and using his handcuffs as a weapon.

According to police reports, Isaac violently resisted efforts to restrain him, resulting in injuries to two police sub-inspectors and damage to a nearby vehicle. After issuing a warning, Manipal Police Inspector Devaraj discharged his firearm, injuring Isaac in the leg as he allegedly attempted to flee the scene.

Isaac and the injured police officers are currently receiving medical treatment at Manipal Hospital. Further details regarding the investigation and the charges against Isaac and his associates are expected to be released by the Udupi District Police in the coming days. The incident highlights the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to combat organized crime within the region.