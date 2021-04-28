Gasp
Laboured is my breath as I gasp
I gasp for a mouthful
With every wheeze I feel in my lungs
I gasp for a mouthful
Little did I know that I would someday
Heave at the colourless air
Little did I know that someday I would
Gasp for a mouthful
It was better to breathe a little fresh air
Under the safety of my mask
But I shunned it breathing in the virus
Alas today I gasp for a mouthful
Every breath burns my nostrils, as
Every time I push the weight off my chest
Every gasp flames my windpipe
But still I gasp for a mouthful
About The Author
Sydney Billford Monteiro
Sydney Billford Monteiro was born and brought up in Mangalore, Karnataka. An HR by profession, he has a Masters in Social Work and is working for the Hospitality Industry in Bangalore. He is an avid reader of Crime Thrillers, Mystery novels, and Science books. Creative writing and poetry is his passion.
He loves exploring the world of stories. His favourite pastime is experimenting with real-life events, creating characters, and turning them into engaging storylines.
Apart from reading and writing the author loves football; his favourite game and watching movies that depict unusual concepts and real-life events.
He also loves to have a healthy debate over a scientific idea.
