Spread the love



















Gasp

Laboured is my breath as I gasp

I gasp for a mouthful

With every wheeze I feel in my lungs

I gasp for a mouthful

Little did I know that I would someday

Heave at the colourless air

Little did I know that someday I would

Gasp for a mouthful

It was better to breathe a little fresh air

Under the safety of my mask

But I shunned it breathing in the virus

Alas today I gasp for a mouthful

Every breath burns my nostrils, as

Every time I push the weight off my chest

Every gasp flames my windpipe

But still I gasp for a mouthful

About The Author



Sydney Billford Monteiro

Sydney Billford Monteiro was born and brought up in Mangalore, Karnataka. An HR by profession, he has a Masters in Social Work and is working for the Hospitality Industry in Bangalore. He is an avid reader of Crime Thrillers, Mystery novels, and Science books. Creative writing and poetry is his passion.

He loves exploring the world of stories. His favourite pastime is experimenting with real-life events, creating characters, and turning them into engaging storylines.

Apart from reading and writing the author loves football; his favourite game and watching movies that depict unusual concepts and real-life events.

He also loves to have a healthy debate over a scientific idea.

Also Read