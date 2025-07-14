Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Celebrates Ruby Jubilee Finale

Mangalore: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College (FMHMC), a unit of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) celebrated its Ruby Jubilee – 40 years of service to the society in all its glory, on 14th July 2025 at Father Muller Convention Centre, Kankanady under the effective leadership of Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, FMCI and Rev. Fr Donald Nilesh Crasta, Administrator, FMHMC&H.

The celebrations commenced with the Eucharistic celebrations offering thanks to the Almighty for all His blessings, with Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore diocese and President of FMCI as the chief celebrant at 7.30 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel, Deralakatte.

The official programme was presided by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore diocese and President of FMCI, also included chief guests, Dr K M Dhawale, Chairman, Dr M L Dhawale Memorial Trust, Palghar, Mumbai along with Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Former Director, FMCI as the guest of honour.

The programme began with paying homage to Fr Augustus Muller and Dr Samuel Hahnemann by the dignitaries, and also by expressing condolences to the departed souls associated with FMHMC. The august gathering was welcomed by the Director of FMCI, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo.

The achievements and laurels of the staff and students of FMHMC were displayed in the form of a brief College Report presented by Dr. E.S.J. Prabhu Kiran, Principal, FMHMC, which was followed by the Ruby Jubilee Souvenir release by the Chief Guest, Dr K M Dhawale, and other dignitaries on the dais.

It was an evening earmarked for acknowledging and felicitating the service of the former Administrators, Assistant Administrators, Principals, Vice Principals, Medical Superintendents, 1st Batch of Alumni, and Presidents of Alumni Association. Along with the teaching and non-teaching staff who had served the institution for 25 years, the Chief guests, Guest of Honour, Director, and the President of the programme were also felicitated as a mark of respect and gratitude.

In his message, Dr K M Dhawale revisited the memories of the installation of FMHMC and appreciated the efforts of all the former directors who took an active role in inculcating scientific homoeopathic practice in FMHMC. Dr. Dhawale also applauded the tireless efforts of the students of FMHMC to nurture a research environment and gave all the best wishes and reminded that there is more scope for growth in the educational sphere, which can be achieved before the next milestone, the Golden Jubilee.

The Ruby Jubilee Student Welfare Scholarship Fund, as a part of Ruby Jubilee Celebrations, was launched by the President of FMCI and Bishop of Mangalore Diocese, Most Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, with an aim to support deserving and financially challenged students in pursuing their academic goals, under the initiative of the Parent-Teacher-Student Association (PTSA) of FMHMC, which was presented by the UG Academic In-charge, Dr Amitha P Baliga.

Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Guest of Honour of the evening, in his message, congratulated the institution for attaining the milestone of Ruby Jubilee, with all the accolades the faculty and students have achieved.

In the presidential address, Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, reflected on the soft healing powers of homoeopathy and applauded the commendable laurels achieved by the institution for achieving all glorious academic and educational heights leading to the Ruby Jubilee.

The vote of thanks was proposed by the Administrator of FMHMC, Rev. Fr. Donald Nilesh Crasta, followed by the Institution Anthem.

The evening then witnessed various colourful and extravagant cultural performances by the students, interns, postgraduates, and the staff, with the culmination of the programme with the National Anthem, followed by dinner.

Dr Deepa Pais, Dr Deeraj Fernandes, Dr Chrisel D’sa, and Mr Akhil Monteiro were the masters of ceremony.



