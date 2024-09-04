Gauri Seshadri of District 121 Becomes the First Indian Woman Elected Second Vice President of Toastmasters International

Mangaluru: In a proud moment for Indian talent, Gauri Seshadri from Bengaluru has become the first Indian woman to be elected as the Second Vice President of Toastmasters International, the world’s leading organization dedicated to developing communication and leadership skills. She was elected for a one-year term at the organization’s 2024 International Convention, held in Anaheim, California, USA, from August 14-17. Seshadri is also the first person from Toastmasters District 121, which covers Kerala and Karnataka, including Mangaluru, to attain this prestigious position. As a member of the Toastmasters International Board of Directors, she will work to support the organization in fulfilling its mission.

Based in Bengaluru, Gauri Seshadri is a Director at Gentle Bamboo Solutions, one of India’s pioneering game-based learning companies. She is also the founder and owner of Sesh Consultants. Seshadri holds a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Utah. Actively involved with Toastmasters since 2005, she is a member of her home club, WeSpeak Toastmasters, in Bengaluru. “Toastmasters allows us to become more effective and confident in all areas of life. It empowers people worldwide to become a better version of themselves,” she said.

Savitha Salian of Mangaluru, the District Director of District 121, congratulated Gauri Seshadri on her remarkable achievement and assured her of full support on behalf of the district.

Toastmasters International, celebrating its centenary this year, is a non-profit educational organization that builds self-confidence and public speaking skills through a global network of clubs that meet both online and in person.

With 14,000 clubs across 150 countries and 270,000 members, Toastmasters provides a supportive environment for people from all walks of life to refine their voices and become effective leaders.