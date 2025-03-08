Gender Sensitization Cel of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Commemorates ‘International Women’s day “ACCELERATE ACTION”

Mangaluru: Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) commemorated International Women’s Day on March 8th, 2025, at the Yendurance Zone in Mangaluru..

The event, organized by the Gender Sensitization Cell (GSC), featured introductory remarks by Anusha and a program report delivered by Dr. Gladys R Colaco, Secretary of the GSC, detailing the cell’s activities throughout 2024-25.

Dr. Gangadhara Somayaji, Registrar, underscored the importance of gender equity, while Geetha Kulkarni, Assistant Commissioner of Police, addressed the critical issue of cybercrime vigilance.

The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the Best Woman Employee award to Seema Latha, Chief Librarian of Yenepoya Degree College. Dr. Leena K C, Convener of the GSC, presided over the proceedings, emphasizing the necessity of embracing equity for a more equitable global society.

The event, attended by dignitaries, faculty, gender champions, and student representatives, concluded with a vote of thanks and the National Anthem, followed by student cultural programs reflecting the theme of International Women’s Day.



