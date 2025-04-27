GI-PKL 2025: Punjabi Tigers, Marathi Vultures, Tamil Lions and Bhojpuri Leopards reach men’s semis

Gurugram (Haryana): Punjabi Tigers, Marathi Vultures, Tamil Lions, and Bhojpuri Leopards reached the men’s semifinals of the ongoing Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) at the Gurugram University here on Saturday. Tamil Lions defeated Haryanvi Sharks 63-32 to reach the semifinals, while Bhojpuri Leopards outclassed Punjabi Tigers to book the berth.

The League stage in the men’s category came to an end on Saturday. The men’s semifinal will be played on Monday with Punjabi Tigers, Marathi Vultures, Tamil Lions, and Bhojpuri Leopards all vying for the finals berth. The first semifinal will be played between Marathi Vultures and Punjabi Tigers on Monday while the second semifinal will see Tamil Lions and Bhojpuri Leopards locking horns for a place in the final, which is scheduled for April 30.

In the first match on Saturday, Tamil Lions delivered a dominant performance, crushing Haryanvi Sharks 63-32. The Lions racked up 33 raid points and 22 tackle points, showcasing all-round brilliance. They secured eight all-out points and executed a stunning Super Raid. Despite Haryanvi Sharks managing 2 Super Tackles, they couldn’t match the Lions’ intensity.

In the second match, Bhojpuri Leopards outclassed Punjabi Tigers 36-25 in a spirited clash. The Leopards dominated defensively with 16 tackle points and added 14 raid points to their tally.

They inflicted four all-outs, maintaining control throughout the match. Despite the Punjabi Tigers’ efforts, including two all-out points and two extras, they couldn’t overturn the Leopards’ momentum.

In the last match of the league stage, Telugu Panthers edged past Marathi Vultures 50-43 in a thrilling encounter. Both teams matched each other with 25 raid points, but the Panthers’ stronger defence, with 17 tackle points and 6 all-out points, proved decisive. Two super raids from the Panthers turned the tide, helping them seal an intense, hard-fought victory.

Meanwhile, the women return to action on Sunday. Punjabi Tigress will lock horns with Marathi Falcons, followed by Telugu Cheetahs facing Haryanvi Eagles. The day’s action will wrap up with Bhojpuri Leopardess taking on Tamil Lioness, marking the end of the women’s league stage.

Fans can catch the kabaddi action live on DD Sports and Waves OTT. Live action can also be viewed on Sony Sports 3 and FanCode starting from 6:00 PM IST.