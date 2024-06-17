Giriraj Singh calls Congress ‘black spot’ on India over EVM remarks

New Delhi: Amid ongoing debates over the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Opposition parties questioning their transparency and reliability, Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party on Monday, labelling them a “black spot.”

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi recently described EVMs as a “black box” that no one is allowed to inspect.

In response, Giriraj Singh, an MP from Begusarai, accused the Congress of becoming a “black spot” on the nation’s reputation.

He accused Congress leaders of travelling abroad and belittling India and its democratic processes.

“Congress leaders go to foreign countries and bad-mouth the nation and its democracy,” he stated.

“From the start of the elections, they tried to derogate the nation in front of the world. Instead of respecting one of the oldest democracies, Congress leaders denounced it. This is why the Congress has become a ‘black spot’ for India in front of the world,” the Begusarai MP added.

On Saturday, in a post on X, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said, “We should eliminate Electronic Voting Machines. The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high.”

Reposting Musk’s tweet, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “EVMs in India are a ‘black box,’ and nobody is allowed to scrutinise them. Serious concerns are being raised about transparency in our electoral process. Democracy ends up becoming a sham and prone to fraud when institutions lack accountability.”