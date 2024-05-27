Goa: Shalom Christon and Yuvaraj Win Gold at 6th National Ranking Speed Skating Championship

Shalom Christon and Yuvaraj Kunder of Mangalore Roller Skating Club won gold medals at the 6th National Ranking Speed Skating Championship held at Goa from 16th to 19th May 2024.

This championship was organised by the Roller Skating Federation. About 2000 Skaters from across India participated in this Championship.

Mangalore Roller Skating Club won a total of 7 medals.

The details of the medals won are as follows:

Shalom Christon … 1 Gold Lourdes Central School

Yuvaraj Kunder … 1 Gold and 1 Silver St Aloysius Gonzaga School

Hannah Rose … 2 Bronze St Aloysius Urva

Krithi … 1 Silver, 1 Bronze St Agnes Bendore

These skaters were trained by Mr Mahesh Kumar and Shravan coach of Mangalore Roller Skating Club.