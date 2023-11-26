‘God gave him second life’: Mohammed Shami rescues road accident victim in Nainital



New Delhi: Star Indian seamer Mohammed Shami rescued a road accident victim in Nainital and shared a video of the incident on social media.

“He’s so lucky god gave him 2nd life. His car fell down from the hill road near Nainital just in front of my car. We took him out very safely,” he posted on Instagram.

Shami was a part of the Indian team in the recently-concluded ODI World Cup 2023 at home, which lost to Australia in the final in Ahmedabad.

Interestingly, he was not included in the team for the first four matches but ended the tournament with a brilliant 24 wickets at a sensational average of 10.71 and an economy of 5.26, including three fifers and a four-for.