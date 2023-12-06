Gogamedi murder: Rajasthan Guv calls Shah over law and order issue

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah over phone about the situation arising out of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi’s murder.

The Raj Bhavan officials said that the Governor gave Shah detailed information about law and order in the state.

Gogamedi was killed on Tuesday after assailants entered his house in broad daylight and opened fire killing him on spot.