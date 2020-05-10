Spread the love



















Going out for the day? Dubai Police says to follow 9 rules when returning home

Dubai: The evidence currently suggests that COVID-19 may remain viable for hours to days on surfaces made from a variety of materials.

The US Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention recommends to clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets and sinks. For electronics, it is important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions on how to clean and disinfect products.

“If no manufacturer guidance is available, consider the use of alcohol-based wipes or spray containing at least 70 per cent alcohol to disinfect touch screens. Dry surfaces thoroughly to avoid pooling of liquids,” said the CDC.

There are no extra precautions needed when doing your laundry, advised the World Health Organisation (WHO) and you can carry on as you normally would, using a detergent or soap as there is no need to use extremely hot water. But once the laundry is dry, make sure you clean your hands before handling and storing your clothes, towels and bed linen.

Bearing these international guidelines in mind, Dubai Police have also issued their own awareness campaign on how residents in the UAE can stay safe after going outside.

When you return home, avoid touching anyone or anything. Disinfect all surfaces you have touched.

Take off your shoes in a specific place, preferably outside the house or at the entrance, and don’t forget to disinfect them.

Leave your bag, wallet, keys, phone and purchases in a box at the door, and disinfect them all.

Disinfect your items while wearing gloves.

Get rid of any plastic bags.

Disinfect your shoes with a sterile solution while wearing gloves.

Get rid of the gloves and face mask you’ve used.

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Remove your clothes and wash them, or place them in a laundry basket until later.