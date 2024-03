Gold, clothes seized in K’taka; 1 held



Bengaluru: The Customs officials on Thursday arrested a personal and seized half a kg of gold transported in a bus as well as clothes stocked at a godown in violation of the Model Code of Conduct in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts of Karnataka, officials said.

The gold (whose value could not be ascertained) was carried in the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus.

The authorities acting on a tip-off seized the gold chains and rings at the Magadi check post in Chikkamagaluru taluk.

One passenger has been taken into custody and authorities are questioning him about the transportation of the gold.

The police have registered a case in this regard.

The election officials raided the godown located in K.R. Puram locality of Shivamogga city and seized clothes worth Rs 1.01 crore stored without documents.

The Commercial Tax officers are probing the matter.

Meanwhile, the Doddapet police have lodged a case.

The officials said that it is yet to be ascertained about the role of politicians in connection with this case.