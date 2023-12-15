Gold worth Rs 60 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport

Mangaluru: Customs authorities at Mangaluru International Airport confiscated 969 grams of gold, worth Rs 60,07,800, from three passengers who arrived on an Air India Express flight from Dubai.

The confiscation took place on December 11, as stated in a customs release issued here on Thursday.

The seized gold, appearing as a 24-carat yellow-colored paste, had been cleverly hidden within the soles of the shoes worn by two passengers

According to the release, another passenger concealed the gold inside chocolate boxes and packets containing bedspreads.