Gold Worth Rs 98 Lakhs seized at Mangaluru Airport

Mangaluru: Customs authorities at Mangaluru International Airport confiscated 1579 grams of gold, worth Rs 98,68,750, from a passenger who arrived on an Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi on January 8.

The seized gold, appearing as 24-carat gold in 5 oval-shaped objects containing gold in paste form, was concealed in the rectum of the passenger.

Based on suspicious movement of the passenger travelling from Abu Dhabi to Mangaluru by Air India Express flight IX 816 on January 8, the officers of Mangaluru Customs intercepted him and while frisking his body, a beep sound emerged from his pelvis region.

It was found that 5 oval-shaped objects containing gold in the form of paste were concealed in his rectum and after extraction by the heating process, gold of 24-carat purity weighing 1579.000 grams and valued at Rs 98,68,750/- was recovered.

The passenger was arrested and produced before the Magistrate.