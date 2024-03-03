Golden Jubilee Celebration of Mangala Jyothi: Celebrating 50 Years of Illuminating Faith in Mangalore

Mangaluru: Mangala Jyothi (MJ), the diocesan Biblical, Catechetical, and Liturgical Centre of the Diocese of Mangalore, commemorated its golden Jubilee on March 03, 2024, at the Holy Cross Church, Kulshekar, Mangalore.

The event, graced by the presence of Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha and other eminent dignitaries, witnessed a blend of prayer, gratitude, and recognition.

The celebration commenced with a Thanksgiving Eucharist presided over by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, and Most Rev. Dr George Pilliparambil, Chairman-CCBI Commission for Catechetics & Bishop of Miao Diocese, Arunachal Pradesh. Rev. Fr Vijay Machado, Director MJ, Rev. Dr Vincent Sequeira, Assistant Director MJ, Rev. Fr Clifford Fernandes, Parish priest, Kulshekar Church and many priests participated in the concelebration. The event witnessed the participation of many religious sisters, catechetics, teachers, parents, and students from various parts of the diocese.

Following the Eucharist, a formal programme took place at the Frad Said Hall, Cordel. Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Most Rev. Dr George Palliparambil, Dr John D’Silva, Secretary, Mangalore Diocese Pastoral Parishad, Dr Judy Pinto, Ex Vice Principal, St Aloysius College and Family Counsellor, Sr Sevrine Crasta Provincial Council member, UFS, Mangalore, Rev. Fr Santhosh Rodrigues, Director, Pastoral Centre, Fr Clifford Fernandes, Fr Vijay Machado and Fr Vincent Sequeira were the dignitaries on the dais.

During the programme, a short documentary highlighting MJ’s journey over the past 50 years was presented by Canara Communication Centre, directed by Fr Anil Fernandes and scripted by Fr Vincent Sequeira.

On behalf of the students present, Master Christen Vivian Rodrigues, Medline High School, Mulky and Ms Viyola Moras, Navachethana English Medium High School, Venue shared their experience of Catechism classes in the schools and Mangala Jyothi has enriched their faith life.

On behalf of the Teachers Mr Ivan Mascarenhas, Catechist & Teacher at Lourdes Central School Bejai shared his experiences as a close associate with Mangala Jyothi.

On the occasion of the Golden Jubilee Celebration, the DBCLC felicitated the former directors who served the Centre towards its growth and mission. Bishop and other dignitaries felicitated Rev. Fr Ronald Serrao, Fr Vijay Machado and Fr Vincent Sequeira. Fr Uday Fernandes read the citation.

The highlight of the celebration was the felicitation of 76 top scorers in the SSLC Catechism Examination 2023, along with recognition for winners of the Bible quiz and essay competition.

Bishop George Pilliparambil, the chief guest, commended MJ for its catechetical formation and emphasised the importance of faith-sharing experiences. “I am very much edified by the faith of the people and catechesis and formation programmes carried out by Mangala Jyothi,” Bishop George added. He also honoured Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha for his role as Chairman of the CCBI Commission for Liturgy.

In his presidential address, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha praised the significant contributions of MJ, its directors, assistant directors, catechists, teachers, and formators. Bishop Peter said, “We have a systematic faith catechesis programme in our diocese which has been recognised by the other dioceses in India.” The Bishop also congratulated and blessed all the top scorers and wished them well.

The event concluded with blessings and well-wishes extended to all the top scorers and participants.

Fr Paul D’Souza invoked God’s presence over the programme, Fr Vijay Machado welcomed the gathering, Fr Vincent Sequeira delivered the vote of thanks and Fr Clifford Fernandes led the grace before meals. Mr Anil D’Sa compered the programme, adding to the joyous commemoration of Mangala Jyothi’s 50th anniversary.

Report and Photos: Canara Communication Centre