‘Golden Jubilee Mega Conference’ to Mark ‘Catholic Charismatic Renewal Movement’

‘Golden Jubilee Mega Conference/Celebration’ to Mark ‘Catholic Charismatic Renewal Movement’

Mangaluru: At a press meeting held at the Bishop’s House, it was revealed that Celebrating a rich 49-year history, the Catholic Charismatic Renewal Movement began in 1975 under the guidance of Bishop Late Rev. Dr Basil D’Souza and Bishop Emeritus Most Rev. Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, with ongoing support from Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldhana. Organized by Mangalore Diocesan Service Communion and Bible Commission, along with clergy and religious communities, numerous impactful training programs, prayer gatherings, and conferences have positively influenced thousands in the diocese.

Marking the movement’s 50th year, the ‘Golden Jubilee Mega Conference’ is eagerly anticipated. To commemorate this milestone, the Golden Jubilee Convention is set to unfold at Holy Cross Church, Cordel/Kulshekar Church Grounds, Kulshekar, Mangalore, from February 22nd to 25th, 2024. The four-day event, led by Rev. Fr Joseph Edattu V. C. from Divine Retreat Centre Kerala, expects around 6,000 participants, featuring half-day training sessions for leaders across Mangalore and other Karnataka Dioceses. This gathering promises a spiritually enriching environment, incorporating unique religious rituals and providing attendees an opportunity to seek divine blessings for family prosperity, global peace, and the well-being of all humanity.

Members present on the dais at the press meet were Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, V G Fr Maxim Noronha, Fr Clifford Fernandes, Fr Roopesh Madta, Diocese PRO Roy Castelino, Kevan D’Souza among others.