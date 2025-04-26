Government Issues Advisory Restricting Live Coverage of Defence Operations, Citing National Security Concerns

New Delhi: In a move aimed at safeguarding national security and ensuring the operational effectiveness of defence forces, the government has issued a stringent advisory to all media channels, news agencies, and social media platforms, urging them to refrain from providing real-time coverage of defence operations and the movement of security forces. The advisory, released by [Issuing Authority, e.g., the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting], emphasizes the critical need for responsible reporting on sensitive matters, citing potential risks to national interests and the safety of personnel.

The advisory explicitly prohibits the real-time coverage and dissemination of visuals related to ongoing defence operations or the movement of security forces. It also cautions against reporting based on “sources-based” information, arguing that premature disclosure of sensitive details could inadvertently aid hostile elements and compromise operational effectiveness.

The government underscored the rationale behind the advisory by referencing past incidents where unrestricted media coverage had unintended adverse consequences on national interests. Events such as the Kargil war, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and the Kandahar hijacking were cited as examples where unfettered reporting reportedly impacted operational outcomes and security considerations.

The advisory explicitly states that media outlets, digital platforms, and individual users play a vital role in safeguarding national security. Beyond legal obligations, it stresses a shared moral responsibility to ensure that collective actions do not compromise ongoing operations or the security of armed forces personnel.

The statement also draws attention to existing regulations, reminding television channels of their obligation to adhere to Rule 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021. This rule explicitly prohibits the broadcast of live coverage of anti-terrorist operations by security forces, restricting media coverage to periodic briefings by an officer designated by the appropriate government until the operation concludes.

The advisory further warns that any telecast violating the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, is liable for action under the relevant legal provisions. Therefore, television channels are explicitly advised to refrain from broadcasting live coverage of anti-terrorist operations and the movement of security forces in the interest of national security.

This advisory is not intended to stifle journalistic freedom, but rather to ensure the safety and security of our nation and our forces. Responsible reporting and adherence to established guidelines are paramount in maintaining operational effectiveness and preventing the unintentional provision of valuable information to adversaries.

The government has requested all stakeholders to exercise continued vigilance, sensitivity, and responsibility in their coverage, urging them to uphold the highest standards in the service of the nation. The advisory concludes by stating that it has been issued with the approval of the competent authority within the Ministry.

The implementation of this advisory is expected to bring about significant changes in the way defence operations and related security matters are reported in the media landscape. While some media commentators have raised concerns about potential limitations on press freedom, the government maintains that the restrictions are essential and proportionate to the threat posed by potential information leaks and the need to prioritize national security. Observers believe careful monitoring and adherence to the advisory will be critical in fostering a responsible and secure information environment during sensitive operations. The advisory is effective immediately.



