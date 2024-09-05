Government Puts Award for Kundapur Principal on Hold Amid Controversy

Udupi: The State government has withheld the best principal award for 2024-25 for Ramakrishna B.G., principal of the Government Pre-University College in Kundapur, Udupi district. This decision follows objections raised by activists and academics over his role in the hijab controversy in 2022.

Ramakrishna was among 41 recipients of the best teacher awards announced on Tuesday to mark Teacher’s Day. However, his selection sparked outrage due to his involvement in the hijab ban at his college in February 2022, which led to a statewide uproar.

The government’s move to withhold the award comes amid ongoing debates and sensitivities surrounding the hijab issue.”